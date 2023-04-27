Stock Market News Today: Futures Trend Higher on Solid Tech Earnings

U.S. futures are trending higher on Thursday morning, as traders rejoiced the solid earnings beats from tech giants. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.92%, 0.48%, and 0.23%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m. EST, April 27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) took investors and shareholders by surprise, with solid earnings and revenue beat, while also reporting a decent uptick in active users. Similarly, e-commerce portal eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported better-than-expected Q1FY23 results led by efforts to revive sales. At the same time, TV streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) posted strong Q1 results beating both top and bottom lines, while also providing a solid outlook for Q2FY23.

Until now, all FAANG stocks have posted solid earnings beats, and traders are hopeful of a blockbuster performance from the last one, e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon reports today after the bell.

Stock market sentiment is split between the continuous earnings beats from technology companies, while the health of the banking sector remains a concern. Markets will most likely continue to remain choppy during the current earnings season, as traders assess the aftermath of the recent banking crisis. Regional bank First Republic (NYSE:FRC) reported a big earnings beat on Monday, but traders have remained skeptical of the bank’s deposit flight and financial stability. FRC stock has lost over 60% since its earnings.

Importantly, the Fed’s next rate hike decision will drive the direction of the market. The Fed’s 2-day FOMC meeting is set for May 2-3, next week. A 25 basis point hike will send initial jitters to the markets temporarily but will be followed by a relief rally. On the other hand, if the Fed decides to pause rate hikes next week, the markets will rally instantaneously.

On the economic front, the U.S. GDP numbers for the first quarter and the weekly initial jobless claims are due today. Meanwhile, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index numbers will be released tomorrow. The Fed officials consider the PCE to be a better gauge of inflation.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed today following a slew of mixed corporate earnings releases.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly in the Green

Most Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session in the green today, as traders closely watch the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting today under the leadership of new Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the trading session up by 0.42%, 0.67%, and 0.05%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up by 0.15% and 0.43%, respectively.

