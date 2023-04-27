Stock Market News Today: Futures Trend Higher on Solid Tech Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Trend Higher on Solid Tech Earnings

U.S. futures are trending higher on Thursday morning, as traders rejoiced the solid earnings beats from tech giants. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.92%, 0.48%, and 0.23%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m. EST, April 27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) took investors and shareholders by surprise, with solid earnings and revenue beat, while also reporting a decent uptick in active users. Similarly, e-commerce portal eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported better-than-expected Q1FY23 results led by efforts to revive sales. At the same time, TV streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) posted strong Q1 results beating both top and bottom lines, while also providing a solid outlook for Q2FY23.

Until now, all FAANG stocks have posted solid earnings beats, and traders are hopeful of a blockbuster performance from the last one, e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon reports today after the bell.

Stock market sentiment is split between the continuous earnings beats from technology companies, while the health of the banking sector remains a concern. Markets will most likely continue to remain choppy during the current earnings season, as traders assess the aftermath of the recent banking crisis. Regional bank First Republic (NYSE:FRC) reported a big earnings beat on Monday, but traders have remained skeptical of the bank’s deposit flight and financial stability. FRC stock has lost over 60% since its earnings.

Importantly, the Fed’s next rate hike decision will drive the direction of the market. The Fed’s 2-day FOMC meeting is set for May 2-3, next week. A 25 basis point hike will send initial jitters to the markets temporarily but will be followed by a relief rally. On the other hand, if the Fed decides to pause rate hikes next week, the markets will rally instantaneously.   

On the economic front, the U.S. GDP numbers for the first quarter and the weekly initial jobless claims are due today. Meanwhile, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index numbers will be released tomorrow. The Fed officials consider the PCE to be a better gauge of inflation.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed today following a slew of mixed corporate earnings releases.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly in the Green

Most Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session in the green today, as traders closely watch the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting today under the leadership of new Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the trading session up by 0.42%, 0.67%, and 0.05%, respectively.  

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up by 0.15% and 0.43%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Indices Fall at the Close after Strong Start
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Fall at the Close after Strong Start
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Get Hammered amid Bank Fears
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed Ahead of Tech Earnings
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Indices Fall at the Close after Strong Start
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Fall at the Close after Strong Start
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Get Hammered amid Bank Fears
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Get Hammered amid Bank Fears
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed Ahead of Tech Earnings
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Finish Mixed Ahead of Tech Earnings
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >