Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise After a Losing Week

After finishing last week in negative territory, futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are all trending higher by 0.16%, 0.05%, and 0.02%, respectively, at 4:25 a.m. EST, Monday.

Last week, traders digested the fact that, despite the cooling inflation numbers, the Fed will continue with its hawkish stance. The preliminary results on consumer inflation expectations over the next five years reported by the University of Michigan came in better-than-expected at 66.4. Easing inflation numbers may have likely beefed-up consumer confidence in February.

Importantly, traders eagerly await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading along with the retail sales data due on Tuesday, February 14. As per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The CPI will determine if the prices of goods and services are falling or rising, and markets will react accordingly, at least for the short term.

A WSJ report stated that investors have sold a net of $13 billion worth of U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the past six weeks. What’s worse, investors are also preferring to invest in stocks from emerging markets instead of U.S. stocks.

Major earnings this week include beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE). The earnings of both these companies may likely reflect real consumer spending behavior in an inflationary environment.

Elsewhere, all major European indices are trading in positive territory, following their U.S. counterparts.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remain Mixed

Chinese indices ended the trading session mixed today ahead of the U.S. CPI release. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.12%. Meanwhile, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended up 0.72% and 1.14%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix closed down 0.88% and 0.47%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Super Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
Market NewsSuper Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
24h ago
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – February 13-17, 2023
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Can Affect Your Portfolio This Week, February 13-17, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

