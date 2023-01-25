Stock Market News Today: Futures Dip as Corporate Outlooks Weaken

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPYQQQDIA
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Dip as Corporate Outlooks Weaken

Stock futures dipped early Wednesday morning as investors digested the grim outlooks from corporates during this earnings season.


Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slid 0.50% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.69%, as of 6:26 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 1.17%.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rallied initially on solid quarterly results. However, the stock pared the initial gains and lost 2.4% in premarket trading after disappointing investors with a weak outlook.

As the fear of a recession grips the market harder, investors anticipate corporate outlooks to provide more clarity on the coming months. Market data research firm Refinitiv found that 65% of the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings so far have surpassed expectations.

On Tuesday, the major indexes broke their three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost 0.07% and 0.22% respectively, at the end of the regular trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Boeing (NYSE:BA), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and AT&T (NYSE:T) are among the big names reporting on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is gearing up for the next FOMC meeting that is scheduled to be held on January 31 through February 1. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

It should be remembered that the labor market is still strong and although it shows initial signs of slowing, the Fed expects to make more pain felt in the job market. Unless the wage inflation is curbed, the Fed is unlikely to pivot, and a bull market is not expected to begin until that happens. Any rally we see before that will probably be short-lived relief rallies.

Asia-Pacific Markets Display Mixed Performances

Elsewhere, as the week-long Lunar New Year holidays keep China and Hong Kong markets shut, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% as Australia digested its highest inflation (7.8% in 4Q22) in more than three decades. Wall Street’s struggle for direction also rubbed off on many Asia-Pacific regions.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.35% and the Topix gained 0.39%.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Close Higher as Nasdaq Jumps over 2%
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – January 23-27, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Close Higher as Nasdaq Jumps over 2%
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Close Higher as Nasdaq Jumps over 2%
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – January 23-27, 2023
Market NewsMajor Earnings This Week – January 23-27, 2023
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >