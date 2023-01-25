Stock Market News Today: Futures Dip as Corporate Outlooks Weaken

Stock futures dipped early Wednesday morning as investors digested the grim outlooks from corporates during this earnings season.



Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slid 0.50% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.69%, as of 6:26 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 1.17%.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rallied initially on solid quarterly results. However, the stock pared the initial gains and lost 2.4% in premarket trading after disappointing investors with a weak outlook.

As the fear of a recession grips the market harder, investors anticipate corporate outlooks to provide more clarity on the coming months. Market data research firm Refinitiv found that 65% of the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings so far have surpassed expectations.

On Tuesday, the major indexes broke their three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost 0.07% and 0.22% respectively, at the end of the regular trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Boeing (NYSE:BA), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and AT&T (NYSE:T) are among the big names reporting on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is gearing up for the next FOMC meeting that is scheduled to be held on January 31 through February 1. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

It should be remembered that the labor market is still strong and although it shows initial signs of slowing, the Fed expects to make more pain felt in the job market. Unless the wage inflation is curbed, the Fed is unlikely to pivot, and a bull market is not expected to begin until that happens. Any rally we see before that will probably be short-lived relief rallies.

Asia-Pacific Markets Display Mixed Performances

Elsewhere, as the week-long Lunar New Year holidays keep China and Hong Kong markets shut, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% as Australia digested its highest inflation (7.8% in 4Q22) in more than three decades. Wall Street’s struggle for direction also rubbed off on many Asia-Pacific regions.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.35% and the Topix gained 0.39%.

