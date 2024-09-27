tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 9/27/24 – Futures Hold Steady Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 9/27/24 – Futures Hold Steady Ahead of Key Inflation Data

Story Highlights

U.S. futures remained stable on Friday as traders looked ahead to a key inflation report, scheduled for release today.

U.S. stock futures were steady on Friday morning as investors awaited the release of August’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index report. This key inflation metric is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could provide clues about the central bank’s monetary policy decision. Futures on the S&P 500 (SPX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down by about 0.13%, 0.04%, and 0.39%, respectively, at 2:46 a.m. EST, September 27.

In yesterday’s regular trading session, the S&P 500 reached a new all-time high for the third consecutive day, up 0.4%. Further, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite indices posted gains of 0.62% and 0.6%, respectively.

Several factors contributed to the positive market sentiment on Thursday. A strong earnings report from Micron Technology (MU) boosted semiconductor and tech stocks.

Additionally, robust economic data, such as the decline in weekly jobless claims to a four-month low, signaled the resilience of the labor market. Moreover, the final reading of second-quarter GDP growth came in at 3%, which eased concerns about a broader economic slowdown.

All eyes are now on today’s release of the PCE price index. Economists anticipate a 2.3% annualized increase and a 0.1% month-over-month rise. A cooling trend in inflation could further solidify market optimism and potentially influence the Fed’s future monetary policy decisions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down, floating near 3.787% at the time of writing. However, the WTI crude oil futures are trending higher, hovering near $67.88 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets are expected to open higher on Friday, extending the previous day’s rally. China’s additional economic stimulus measures and anticipation of a key U.S. inflation report helped lift investor sentiment.

Asia Pacific Market Traded Higher on Friday

Asia-Pacific markets continued to inch higher on Friday, fueled by the Chinese central bank’s recent stimulus measures, such as lowering the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points. China stocks are poised for their largest weekly gain in nearly 16 years, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is set for its best week since 1998.

Additionally, investors are keeping a close eye on inflation data from Japan as well as the upcoming election of a new Prime Minister.

At the time of writing, the Hang Seng index was up 2.89%. Also, China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices gained 2.45% and 5.3%, respectively. Moreover, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices moved higher by 1.65% and 0.48%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Related Articles
Joel Baglole
Premium
U.S. Economy Grew 3% In Second Quarter
NDX
SPX
Joel Baglole
Premium
Luxury Stocks LVMH Moët (EPA:MC) and Hermès (EPA:RMS) Rise on China Stimulus Measures
NDX
SPX
Go Ad-Free with Our App