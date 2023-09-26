Stock Market News Today, 9/26/23 – Futures Down as Negativity Clouds Trader’s Outlook

U.S. Futures are trending in the red on Tuesday morning. In the meantime, WTI crude oil futures are trending down today, near $88.59 as of the last check. And the U.S. 10-year treasury yields are hovering around 4.54%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.58%, 0.54%, and 0.43%, respectively, at 4:15 a.m. EST, September 26.

The three major averages ended Monday on marginally positive gains, snapping their four-day losing streaks. The Fed’s hawkish stance last week has put traders into a renewed perspective of a higher-for-longer interest rate scenario. Plus, markets now expect fewer interest cuts next year. Meanwhile, several Federal Reserve officials are slated to speak this week, and traders will watch carefully for any better clarity in the future.

On the economic front, September’s Consumer Confidence Report is due today, as is the final reading on August’s Building Permits, and New Home Sales data. Turning towards earnings, membership-only retailer Costco Wholesale (COST) is scheduled to release its Q4FY23 results today.

Turning towards corporate news, Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser cautioned employees to adapt to the company’s changing organizational structure and streamlining efforts. The CEO has not yet revealed the exact number of layoffs or a cost reduction target, resulting in frustration among employees. Further, American carmaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is hurled with yet another challenge amid the ongoing strike with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. This time, Ford has halted construction at its EV battery manufacturing plant in Michigan owing to political concerns.

In addition, Blue Origin is hiring a new CEO, Dave Limp, an ex-Amazon executive. Under his leadership, the Jeff Bezos-founded company hopes to take its rockets into the Earth’s orbit soon.

Elsewhere, European indices opened in the red on Tuesday as traders grapple with the thought of a persistently high-interest rate environment. Also, Germany’s 10-year treasury yield hit a record high yesterday. Markets are also preparing for the euro zone’s inflation report, expected this week.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Lower on Tuesday

Asia-Pacific indices finished in the red zone today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down by 1.48%, 0.43%, and 0.60%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 1.11% and 0.57%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure