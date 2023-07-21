tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/21/23 – Futures Up Following Dow’s Solid Winning Streak

U.S. Futures are inching higher in the wee hours of Friday morning. The DJIA locked in a nine-day winning streak, the longest since 2017. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.05%, 0.09%, and 0.12%, respectively, at 2:15 a.m., EST, July 21.

The upswing in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock (up 6%) and Goldman Sachs’ shares (GS) (up 3%) provided a boost to the Dow. JNJ surpassed expectations in its Q2FY23 results and also raised guidance for Fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, significant declines in shares of Netflix (NFLX) (down 8.4%) and Tesla (TSLA) (down 9.7%) kept the Nasdaq under pressure. Netflix’s mixed Q2 performance, and uncertainty regarding Tesla’s EV production in the second half of 2023 stumped analysts. The tech sector could gain back its lost momentum following earnings releases from the big tech companies in the coming week.

Friday, July 21, is a relatively lighter day in regard to both earnings and economic releases. Financial service provider American Express (AXP) is set to report its Q2FY23 results before the market opens today. Also, oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) will report its second-quarter earnings today. No material economic releases are scheduled for the day.

In the meantime, housing data and experts predict that the American Housing market is inching out of a symbolic recession. As per reports, builders are forecasting higher construction output in the coming months and are displaying positive sentiment about the sector in general. Plus, a higher number of building permits and residential investments are indicating a steady recovery for the sector.

Elsewhere, European indices ended the trading day in the green on Thursday, July 20, as Europe’s earnings season kicked off on a positive note.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trending Mixed

Asia-Pacific indices are trending mixed on Friday. Japan’s consumer price index (CPI) figures showed a modest increase of 3.3% in June, higher than May’s 3.2% print. Similarly, core inflation (excluding food and gas) came in line with economists’ expectations at 3.3%, also higher than May’s print of 3.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is trading up by 0.47%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices are trading lower by 0.10% and 0.20%, respectively, as of the last check.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices are trading lower by 0.57% and 0.01%, respectively, as of the last check.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

