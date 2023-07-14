Stock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Eye Big Bank Earnings

U.S. Futures are trending mixed in the wee hours of Friday morning as traders await Q2 earnings from some of the big Wall Street banks today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 0.10%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.03% and 0.16%, respectively, at 2:15 a.m., EST, July 14.

June’s Producers’ Price Index (PPI) data grew slower than expected by 0.1% for both the month and on an annualized basis. The favorable inflation data from June’s CPI and PPI reports have sparked a relief rally. Markets are now anticipating a less aggressive rate hike strategy by the Federal Reserve. Accordingly, the three major averages are on track to finish the trading week on a positive note.

Following the two important inflation data sets, the Federal Reserve will enter the Blackout Period tomorrow, July 15, and will be available for comments only after the FOMC meeting scheduled for July 25-26.

Meanwhile, the earnings season kicked off on a positive note yesterday, with beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) delivering an impressive earnings report. Similarly, airline bellwether Delta Airlines (DAL) reported better-than-expected Q2FY23 results and raised its outlook for Fiscal 2023. Notably, financial giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) are set to release their earnings before the bell today.

Elsewhere, European indices finished the trading session in the green on Thursday following the cooler-than-expected PPI print in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trend Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices are trending mixed on Friday, as the majority of traders cheer the positivity from the easing inflation print in the U.S.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes are trading higher by 0.50%, 0.14%, and 0.01%, respectively, as of the last check.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei is inching up by 0.03% while the Topix index is trading down by 0.15%, as of the last check.

