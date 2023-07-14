Stock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Eye Big Bank Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Eye Big Bank Earnings

U.S. Futures are trending mixed in the wee hours of Friday morning as traders await Q2 earnings from some of the big Wall Street banks today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 0.10%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.03% and 0.16%, respectively, at 2:15 a.m., EST, July 14.

June’s Producers’ Price Index (PPI) data grew slower than expected by 0.1% for both the month and on an annualized basis. The favorable inflation data from June’s CPI and PPI reports have sparked a relief rally. Markets are now anticipating a less aggressive rate hike strategy by the Federal Reserve. Accordingly, the three major averages are on track to finish the trading week on a positive note.

Following the two important inflation data sets, the Federal Reserve will enter the Blackout Period tomorrow, July 15, and will be available for comments only after the FOMC meeting scheduled for July 25-26.

Meanwhile, the earnings season kicked off on a positive note yesterday, with beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) delivering an impressive earnings report. Similarly, airline bellwether Delta Airlines (DAL) reported better-than-expected Q2FY23 results and raised its outlook for Fiscal 2023. Notably, financial giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) are set to release their earnings before the bell today.

Elsewhere, European indices finished the trading session in the green on Thursday following the cooler-than-expected PPI print in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trend Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices are trending mixed on Friday, as the majority of traders cheer the positivity from the easing inflation print in the U.S.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes are trading higher by 0.50%, 0.14%, and 0.01%, respectively, as of the last check.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei is inching up by 0.03% while the Topix index is trading down by 0.15%, as of the last check.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
11h ago
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
NDX
QQQ
JQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
V
MA
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
11h ago
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
16h ago
NDX
QQQ
JQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
Stock Analysis & IdeasJQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
1d ago
V
MA
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >