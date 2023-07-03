Stock Market News Today, 7/03/23 – Futures Enter the Second Half of 2023 on a Shaky Note

U.S. Futures are jittery on Monday morning as we enter the second half of 2023. The week ahead will be a short trading week, with U.S. markets shutting down early today, July 3, and remaining closed for the 4th of July, American Independence Day. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.30% and 0.04%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.11% at 4:30 a.m., EST, July 3.

The three major averages closed the month, quarter, and first half of 2023 on a positive footing, thanks to the rally in the tech sector surrounding the AI buzz. Notably, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) crossed the $3 trillion market capitalization mark on Friday and became the first public company to do so.

On the EV front, Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported stellar deliveries for the June quarter, jumping 83% year-over-year and over 10% sequentially. Also, Chinese EV makers, including Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and BYD (BYDDY), reported impressive delivery numbers for June. BYD led the race with impressive deliveries of 253,046 new energy vehicles (NEV) in June, up 89% year-over-year.

On the economic front, Construction Spending, S&P Global Mfg. Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, ADP employment figures, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and Payroll data will roll out during the week. Most importantly, on Wednesday, July 5, markets will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed’s latest FOMC meeting to gauge any clues on the future of the U.S. economy. Markets could witness volatility towards the end of the trading week following the FOMC minutes and employment-related data. The strength of the labor market remains one of the major factors behind the Fed’s continuous hawkish stance on monetary policy. Meanwhile, inflation in terms of both personal consumption expenditure (PCE) and the consumer price index (CPI) is showing signs of cooling, albeit not at the expected rate.

Elsewhere, European indices are trending higher on Monday. The euro zone’s inflation data came in lower than expected at 5.5% for June, but core inflation continued its ascent to reach 5.4% after falling to 5.3% in May.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher on July 3. China’s factory activity data, as measured by Caixin/S&P Global, came in marginally better than expected at 50.5 in June. Also, Japan’s business sentiment data showed an improvement for the quarter ending June 30, as reported by the Bank of Japan’s quarterly estimate.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes finished higher by 2.06%, 1.31%, and 0.59%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished the trading session up by 1.70% and 1.41%, respectively.

