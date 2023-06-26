Stock Market News Today, 6/26/23 – Futures Begin June’s Last Trading Week on Negative Footing

U.S. Futures are trending down on Monday morning as traders gear up for the last trading week of June and the completion of the first half of 2023. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.11%, 0.12%, and 0.13%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 26.

All three major indices finished the trading week ending June 23 on a negative footing, snapping their multi-week winning streaks, while they are still in the green so far this year. Meanwhile, oil futures rose this morning, following the weekend uprising in Russia by a paramilitary organization, Wagner Group, which was earlier aiding Putin in his war with Ukraine. The WTI crude futures are up by 0.55%, hovering above $69.55 per barrel, as of the last check.

Looking forward, the week will see earnings from a few notable companies this week, with Carnival Cruise (NYSE:CCL) reporting today, before the bell. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will release its Q3FY23 results on Tuesday, June 27, followed by chip maker Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) results on June 28. Also, Nike (NYSE:NKE) will report its Q4FY23 financials on June 29. The footwear retailer is trying to win back the support of some of the partner retailers that it had earlier severed ties with to get the excess inventory off its shelves. And on June 30, beverage maker Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will post its Q1FY24 results.

On the economic front, reports on New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, and Initial Jobless Claims will be released during the week. Most importantly, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index will be released on Friday, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in negative territory this morning, as markets digest the monetary policy decisions of central banks in Europe and around the globe.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mostly in Red

Most Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session in the red today, following the news of the mercenary revolt in Russia over the weekend.

Mainland Chinese investors returned from a long trading holiday but also ended the markets in the negative zone today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished down by 0.51%, 1.48%, and 1.68%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended down by 0.25% and 0.20%, respectively.

