Stock Market News Today, 6/22/23 – Futures Fall After Powell Says Combating Inflation “Has a Long Way to Go”

U.S. Futures are down this morning, following the steps of stock indices, which closed in the red yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.30%, 0.26%, and 0.25%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 22.

A majority of stocks witnessed a steep decline after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tuned in to hawkish comments in testifying before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday. Tech stocks sparked a sell-off as Powell said to expect at least two more rate hikes this year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the chip stocks that saw the biggest declines in their stock prices.

Today, again, markets will closely monitor as Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee for further comments on inflation and interest rate pathway. Even though Powell had said after the FOMC meeting that the Fed is not done with its rate hikes, markets are reacting harshly to his hawkish tone. A similar fate may await the stock markets today if Powell’s speech invokes more fear. Meanwhile, the weekly initial jobless claims data will be released today, with expectations pegged at 256,000 claims.

On the earnings front, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) will announce its Q4FY23 results before the market opens today. Also, reporting before the bell is Accenture (NYSE:ACN), a multinational professional services provider.

At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose above the $30,000 mark yesterday, its highest level since April, following Blackrock’s (NYSE:BLK) push to launch a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in negative territory today, trailing the U.S. counterpart’s plunge on Powell’s comments. The U.K. also awaits the Bank of England’s interest rate decision today, with traders split between 25 and 50 basis points expected hike. In the meantime, the Swiss National Bank increased interest rates by a quarter percent, for the fifth time in a row.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed Today

Asia-Pacific indices finished mixed today, with Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, and Taiwan indices remaining closed for Dragon Boat Festival public holiday.

Notably, Japanese stocks continue their momentum with Nikkei still hovering above the 33,000 level. Nikkei ended the trading day down by 0.92% while the Topix index ended marginally higher by 0.06%.

