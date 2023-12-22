U.S. Futures hovered lower on Friday morning after a strong finish to yesterday’s trading session as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.29%, 0.18%, and 0.37%, respectively, at 3:21 a.m. EST, December 22.

Today’s economic releases hold the key to whether the futures can extend their impressive seven-week rally. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures report, which is used as a primary gauge of inflation, and December’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index report, which highlights consumer spending trends, are scheduled to be released later today.

Moving to major stock-related news, Nike (NKE) stock dropped about 12% on Thursday’s after-hours following a mixed earnings report and a pullback in Fiscal 2024 revenue expectations. On the positive side, NKE disclosed a $2 billion cost-saving plan to reinvest it into the business to support growth.

Meanwhile, oil prices traded higher this morning due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Angola’s exit from OPEC to join other mid-sized producers. The WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $74.48 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets are expected to open lower on Friday as investors await key U.S. inflation data and other economic reports, including U.K. retail sales and final GDP data.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed on Friday’s trading session. Asian stocks declined as Beijing proposed rules to control excessive spending on video games in the country. At the same time, Japan’s core inflation rate of 2.5% in November marked the lowest level in the past 16 months, matching the consensus estimates.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 1.69% lower, and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down by 0.13% and 0.39%, respectively.

In the meantime, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.09% and 0.45%, respectively.

