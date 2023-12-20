Stock Market News Today, 12/20/23 – Futures Mildly Higher on Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. Futures trended mildly higher on Wednesday morning due to lingering expectations of a Fed rate cut. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up about 0.05%, 0.1%, and 0.03%, respectively, at 3:23 a.m. EST, December 20.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $72.24 per barrel as of the last check.

In after-hours action, shares of logistics, e-commerce, and business services provider FedEx (NYSE:FDX) fell about 10% on earnings miss and soft guidance. Meanwhile, shares of precision oncology company Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) dropped over 12% after the company announced the tentative date of the FDA Advisory Panel Review of its Shield blood test.

Moving to key earnings releases, semiconductor company Micron (NASDAQ:MU) will report its Fiscal first-quarter financial results today after the market closes. Analysts expect that the company will report a loss per share, despite higher revenues.

Elsewhere, European indices are set to open on a positive note as investors cheer the more-than-expected drop in U.K. inflation figures for November, which can pave the path for interest rate cuts.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remained Mixed on Wednesday

The Asia-Pacific indices remained mixed on Wednesday as investors evaluated Japan’s central bank’s monetary policy. The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.66% higher. However, China’s Shenzhen Component Index and Shanghai Composite ended down by 1.41% and 1.03%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 1.37% and 0.67%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.