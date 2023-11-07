tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 11/7/23 – Futures Down as Stock Rally Fades
Market News

U.S. Futures are trending lower on Tuesday morning as traders digest the stock rally of last week. Meanwhile, traders anticipate some interesting earnings today along with the U.S. trade deficit data.

U.S. Futures are trending in the red this morning as traders parse through the stock rally of last week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.18%, 0.20%, and 0.18%, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. EST, November 7.

So far, November has proven to be a positive trading month, with indices recording multi-day winning streaks. Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is holding steady after retreating last week, floating near 4.65% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are down, hovering near $79.91 per barrel as of the last check.

Some interesting earnings scheduled for today include Uber (UBER), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Lucid (LCID), and eBay (EBAY). Also, traders anticipate the U.S. trade deficit report today, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Interestingly, Meta Platforms (META) said yesterday that it will not allow the use of its new generative AI advertising tools for political campaigns to stop the spread of any kind of misinformation on elections and related topics. Also, Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI hosted its first-ever developers’ event yesterday, unveiling its latest GPT-4 Turbo model and providing other updates.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading lower on Tuesday amidst an action-packed earnings week. Traders also shuddered as Britain’s sales data for October came in below the averages of the last three months and twelve months, indicating a weakening consumer.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Lower on Tuesday

Asia-Pacific indices ended lower today following China’s trade data. The mainland reported a surprising surge in imports, while exports fell more than expected in October. The news dragged down Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended down by 1.65%, 0.03%, and 0.15%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 1.34% and 1.17%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

