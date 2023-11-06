Stock Market News Today, 11/6/23 – Stocks Open Higher Following Favorable Jobs Report

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 11/6/23 – Stocks Open Higher Following Favorable Jobs Report
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/6/23 – Stocks Open Higher Following Favorable Jobs Report

Story Highlights

Stocks opened higher on Monday as traders digest the softer-than-expected Non-Farm Payrolls report from Friday. Markets will listen keenly to speeches from various Federal Reserve officials this week.

Last updated:10:00AM EST

Stocks opened higher at the beginning of the week with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.32%, 0.15%, and 0.03%, respectively, at 10:00 a.m. EST, November 6.

First published:3:15AM EST

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Monday morning after traders cheered one of the best trading weeks so far in 2023. The enthusiasm from last week is expected to continue into this week with the Non-Farm Payrolls report coming in favor, and the Federal Reserve pausing the rate hike cycle. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.06%, 0.08%, and 0.09%, respectively, at 3:15 a.m. EST, November 6.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield has receded, floating near 4.59% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $81.4 per barrel as of the last check.

The third quarter earnings season is also coming to a slowdown with 400 of the S&P 500 companies already having reported their results. Notable earnings during the week include Walt Disney (DIS), Uber Technologies (UBER), Rivian Auto (RIVN), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Lyft (LYFT), and Li Auto (LI), among others. Importantly, this week, traders will focus on speeches from various Federal Reserve officials, with a focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s xAI revealed its first AI chatbot, Grok, positioned to rival other bots, including ChatGPT, Bard, and others. Also, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) reported a massive net loss in Q3FY23, driven by investment losses on equity securities. Notably, Buffett continued to sell shares of listed companies and invest in short-term, high-yielding assets.

Further, reports suggest that Netflix (NFLX) is considering live-streaming boxing matches as part of its strategy to enhance its content and attract more subscribers. Overstock.com (OSTK), which is being rebranded as Bed Bath & Beyond, is being pushed by majority owner JAT Capital for several strategic changes, including the removal of the current CEO. Also, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) could soon announce the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli startup, to solidify its presence in the cybersecurity market.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Monday following the positive set of economic news from across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher today following the enthusiasm in their U.S. counterparts. A soft jobs report means the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year. Remarkably, the government in South Korea banned short selling until June 2024, pushing up all stocks to yearly highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 1.68%, 0.91%, and 2.21%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 2.37% and 1.64%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Stock Market News Today, 11/6/23 – Stocks Open Higher Following Favorable Jobs Report
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: November 6-10, 2023
Market NewsMost Anticipated Earnings This Week: November 6-10, 2023
1d ago
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 6 – 10, 2023
Market News3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 6 – 10, 2023
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 11/6-11/10, 2023: Is the Fed Done With Lifting Rates?
Market NewsMarkets This Week, 11/6-11/10, 2023: Is the Fed Done With Lifting Rates?
1d ago
NDX
SPX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >