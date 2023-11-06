Stock Market News Today, 11/6/23 – Stocks Open Higher Following Favorable Jobs Report

Last updated:10:00AM EST

Stocks opened higher at the beginning of the week with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.32%, 0.15%, and 0.03%, respectively, at 10:00 a.m. EST, November 6.

First published:3:15AM EST

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Monday morning after traders cheered one of the best trading weeks so far in 2023. The enthusiasm from last week is expected to continue into this week with the Non-Farm Payrolls report coming in favor, and the Federal Reserve pausing the rate hike cycle. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.06%, 0.08%, and 0.09%, respectively, at 3:15 a.m. EST, November 6.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield has receded, floating near 4.59% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $81.4 per barrel as of the last check.

The third quarter earnings season is also coming to a slowdown with 400 of the S&P 500 companies already having reported their results. Notable earnings during the week include Walt Disney (DIS), Uber Technologies (UBER), Rivian Auto (RIVN), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Lyft (LYFT), and Li Auto (LI), among others. Importantly, this week, traders will focus on speeches from various Federal Reserve officials, with a focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s xAI revealed its first AI chatbot, Grok, positioned to rival other bots, including ChatGPT, Bard, and others. Also, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) reported a massive net loss in Q3FY23, driven by investment losses on equity securities. Notably, Buffett continued to sell shares of listed companies and invest in short-term, high-yielding assets.

Further, reports suggest that Netflix (NFLX) is considering live-streaming boxing matches as part of its strategy to enhance its content and attract more subscribers. Overstock.com (OSTK), which is being rebranded as Bed Bath & Beyond, is being pushed by majority owner JAT Capital for several strategic changes, including the removal of the current CEO. Also, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) could soon announce the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli startup, to solidify its presence in the cybersecurity market.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Monday following the positive set of economic news from across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher today following the enthusiasm in their U.S. counterparts. A soft jobs report means the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year. Remarkably, the government in South Korea banned short selling until June 2024, pushing up all stocks to yearly highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 1.68%, 0.91%, and 2.21%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 2.37% and 1.64%, respectively.

