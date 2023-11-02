Stock Market News Today, 11/2/23 – Futures Up Following Fed’s Interest Rate Pause

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 11/2/23 – Futures Up Following Fed’s Interest Rate Pause
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/2/23 – Futures Up Following Fed’s Interest Rate Pause

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are climbing higher today as traders cheer the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady. Importantly, traders await iPhone maker, Apple’s earnings report due today after the bell.

U.S. Futures are in the green on Thursday morning, following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate pause yesterday. Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell has kept the possibility of future rate hikes open, traders reacted enthusiastically to the current pause.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.48%, 0.26%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 4:20 a.m. EST, November 2.

In the meantime, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield receded slightly, floating near 4.73% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $81.20 per barrel as of the last check.

Traders are now looking ahead to one of the most important earnings of the week, iPhone maker Apple (AAPL), set to report after the bell today. Other notable earnings for the day include Eli Lilly (LLY), Starbucks (SBUX), Moderna (MRNA), Fox News (FOX), Paramount (PARA), Peloton (PTON), and DraftKings (DKNG) among others.

Moreover, economic reports on the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, September’s Factory Orders, and Preliminary Unit Labor Costs will be out today.

Turning toward corporate news, SolarEdge stock (SEDG) plunged 19% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after reporting dismal Q3FY23 earnings and issuing a weak outlook for Q4. On the contrary, DoorDash stock (DASH) jumped 8% in after-hours trading on beating Q3 earnings. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM) gained after-hours on a strong Q1 forecast and Q4 beat.

Additionally, Boeing (BA) confirmed that it is conducting a probe into a cyber-attack. The Lockbit cybercrime group claimed to have acquired a substantial volume of sensitive data from Boeing. Also, the DOJ is probing Live Nation’s (LYV) agreements with artists and venues to see if there are any monopolistic clauses hindering competition.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Thursday as investors anticipate the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision today. Traders also cheered the U.S. Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Higher on Thursday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended higher on Thursday following the U.S. Fed’s decision to keep rates steady for the second consecutive time.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher by 0.75%. While Chinese markets bucked the trend with the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ending lower by 0.45% and 0.94%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished up by 1.10% and 0.51%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Stock Market News Today, 11/2/23 – Futures Up Following Fed’s Interest Rate Pause
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Stock Market News Today, 11/1/23 – Stock Indices Close in Green as Fed Keeps Current Interest Rate
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 11/1/23 – Stock Indices Close in Green as Fed Keeps Current Interest Rate
12h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 10/31/23 – Stocks Indices Close High but Record Three-Month Losing Streak
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 10/31/23 – Stocks Indices Close High but Record Three-Month Losing Streak
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 10/30/23 – Indices Close Higher, Led by Communication Sector
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 10/30/23 – Indices Close Higher, Led by Communication Sector
3d ago
NDX
SPX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >