Stock Market News Today, 11/2/23 – Futures Up Following Fed’s Interest Rate Pause

U.S. Futures are in the green on Thursday morning, following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate pause yesterday. Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell has kept the possibility of future rate hikes open, traders reacted enthusiastically to the current pause.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.48%, 0.26%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 4:20 a.m. EST, November 2.

In the meantime, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield receded slightly, floating near 4.73% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $81.20 per barrel as of the last check.

Traders are now looking ahead to one of the most important earnings of the week, iPhone maker Apple (AAPL), set to report after the bell today. Other notable earnings for the day include Eli Lilly (LLY), Starbucks (SBUX), Moderna (MRNA), Fox News (FOX), Paramount (PARA), Peloton (PTON), and DraftKings (DKNG) among others.

Moreover, economic reports on the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, September’s Factory Orders, and Preliminary Unit Labor Costs will be out today.

Turning toward corporate news, SolarEdge stock (SEDG) plunged 19% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after reporting dismal Q3FY23 earnings and issuing a weak outlook for Q4. On the contrary, DoorDash stock (DASH) jumped 8% in after-hours trading on beating Q3 earnings. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM) gained after-hours on a strong Q1 forecast and Q4 beat.

Additionally, Boeing (BA) confirmed that it is conducting a probe into a cyber-attack. The Lockbit cybercrime group claimed to have acquired a substantial volume of sensitive data from Boeing. Also, the DOJ is probing Live Nation’s (LYV) agreements with artists and venues to see if there are any monopolistic clauses hindering competition.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Thursday as investors anticipate the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision today. Traders also cheered the U.S. Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Higher on Thursday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended higher on Thursday following the U.S. Fed’s decision to keep rates steady for the second consecutive time.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher by 0.75%. While Chinese markets bucked the trend with the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ending lower by 0.45% and 0.94%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished up by 1.10% and 0.51%, respectively.

