Stock Market News Today, 11/17/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Look Past Inflation Data

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 11/17/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Look Past Inflation Data
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/17/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Look Past Inflation Data

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trading mixed on Friday morning as traders look past the cooling inflation data and softening labor market. The three major averages are on track to finish the trading week on a positive footing. 

U.S. Futures are trending mixed on Friday morning as traders look past the cooling inflation data. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down by 0.06% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.08% and 0.07%, respectively, at 3:05 a.m. EST, November 17.

The three major indices are on track to finish the week on a positive footing thanks to the cooling data from both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for October. Plus, the higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims data released yesterday, added to investor optimism about a cooling labor market.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.45% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are considerably down, hovering near $72.93 per barrel as of the last check.

Shares of ChargePoint (CHPT) collapsed 30% in extended trade yesterday on news of CEO rejig and cautionary sales forecast. Also, Applied Materials (AMAT) stock fell 7.6% in Thursday’s after-market trading as the firm is being probed by the Justice Department. At the same time, AMAT delivered better-than-expected Q4 financials and a Q1 Fiscal 2024 outlook. 

On the contrary, Gap (GPS) stock soared 17.1% in extended trading yesterday after exceeding Q3FY23 earnings expectations. Traders will look today at results from BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) and Spectrum Brands (SPB) while data on Housing Starts and Building Permits will also be released today.

Elsewhere, European markets began the day’s trading in the green as traders anticipate Britain’s retail sales data and the final reading of the Eurozone’s inflation print for October.  

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed on Friday as Chinese stocks were dragged down by tech giant Alibaba’s (BABA) news. Alibaba has decided to call off its cloud business spin-off citing reasons for the U.S. chip export ban. BABA stock lost 9% on the NYSE yesterday, and its Hong Kong-listed shares plunged nearly 10% today.

Moreover, markets are digesting the dialogue between U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping held in the U.S. on November 16.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 2.1% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 0.11% and 0.25%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.48% and 0.95%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Stock Market News Today, 11/17/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Look Past Inflation Data
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >