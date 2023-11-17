Stock Market News Today, 11/17/23 – Futures Mixed as Traders Look Past Inflation Data

U.S. Futures are trending mixed on Friday morning as traders look past the cooling inflation data. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down by 0.06% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.08% and 0.07%, respectively, at 3:05 a.m. EST, November 17.

The three major indices are on track to finish the week on a positive footing thanks to the cooling data from both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for October. Plus, the higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims data released yesterday, added to investor optimism about a cooling labor market.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.45% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are considerably down, hovering near $72.93 per barrel as of the last check.

Shares of ChargePoint (CHPT) collapsed 30% in extended trade yesterday on news of CEO rejig and cautionary sales forecast. Also, Applied Materials (AMAT) stock fell 7.6% in Thursday’s after-market trading as the firm is being probed by the Justice Department. At the same time, AMAT delivered better-than-expected Q4 financials and a Q1 Fiscal 2024 outlook.

On the contrary, Gap (GPS) stock soared 17.1% in extended trading yesterday after exceeding Q3FY23 earnings expectations. Traders will look today at results from BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) and Spectrum Brands (SPB) while data on Housing Starts and Building Permits will also be released today.

Elsewhere, European markets began the day’s trading in the green as traders anticipate Britain’s retail sales data and the final reading of the Eurozone’s inflation print for October.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed on Friday as Chinese stocks were dragged down by tech giant Alibaba’s (BABA) news. Alibaba has decided to call off its cloud business spin-off citing reasons for the U.S. chip export ban. BABA stock lost 9% on the NYSE yesterday, and its Hong Kong-listed shares plunged nearly 10% today.

Moreover, markets are digesting the dialogue between U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping held in the U.S. on November 16.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 2.1% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 0.11% and 0.25%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.48% and 0.95%, respectively.

