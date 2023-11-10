Stock Market News Today, 11/10/23 – Futures Muted on Rising Bond Yields  

U.S. stock futures are muted on Friday morning after the three major indices closed lower yesterday due to rising bond yields. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down 0.05%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved up by 0.11% and 0.20%, respectively, at 2.00 a.m. EST, November 10.

Also, investors were concerned after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented yesterday that the Fed is “not confident” if enough has been done to tame inflation. Powell said that the Fed is committed to pursuing a monetary policy stance that is “sufficiently restrictive” to bring down inflation to 2% over time.

Coming to key stocks in focus, shares of Plug Power (PLUG) plunged in Thursday’s extended trading session, as the hydrogen energy solutions company missed revenue estimates and reported a wider-than-anticipated Q3 loss. Also, Trade Desk (TTD) stock tanked as the ad-tech company issued weak Q4 revenue guidance, citing “transitory cautiousness around certain advertisers” in some industries, including the auto industry that was hit by the United Auto Workers union strike.

Additionally, shares of discount marketplace Groupon (GRPN), biotechnology company Illumina (ILMN), and game-engine software maker Unity Software (U) fell following the announcement of their quarterly results.