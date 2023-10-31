tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 10/31/23 – Stocks Indices Close High but Record Three-Month Losing Streak
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 10/31/23 – Stocks Indices Close High but Record Three-Month Losing Streak

Story Highlights

Stocks opened lower on Tuesday on the last trading day of October. Additionally, markets eagerly await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision tomorrow.

Last updated: 4:10PM EST

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green, as the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.48%, 0.63%, and 0.36%, respectively.

The Energy Sector (XLE) and Consumer Staples Sector (XLP) were the session’s top losers, as they both lost 0.34%. Conversely, the Real Estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.03%.

 Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield saw a slight increase to 4.916%. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield was also little changed, as it hovers around 5.073%.

Last updated: 2:35PM EST

Stock indices are in the green so far in today’s trading session. On Tuesday, the Conference Board released its Consumer Confidence report, which, as the name suggests, measures the consumers’ confidence in the economy. This report is believed to be a leading indicator for spending patterns as optimistic consumers are more likely to spend as opposed to pessimistic ones.

For September, consumer confidence came in at 102.6, which was higher than expectations of 100. This was however lower than last month’s reading of 104.3. In addition, compared to October 2022, sentiment increased by 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Last updated: 9:30AM EST

Stocks opened lower on Tuesday morning with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) down by 0.6%, and 0.2% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down by 0.3%, at 9:35 a.m. EST, October 31.

Demand for homes continued to be strong in August with home prices ticking up by 0.9% in the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The index was up by 2.6% year-over-year. This rise in home prices was higher than consensus estimates of a gain of 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis and a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

First published: 4:40AM EST

U.S. Futures are shaky on Tuesday morning as traders parse through the earnings season. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down by 0.31%, and 0.11% respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.08%, at 4:35 a.m. EST, October 31.

In the meantime, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is still holding up, floating near 4.85% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $82.83 per barrel as of the last check.

Markets are eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this Wednesday with a majority expecting a pause in the rate hike cycle. Meanwhile, the JOLTS Job Openings report due on November 1, and October’s Non-Farm Payrolls report will be crucial in driving the markets.

Notably, the three major averages are on track to finish the October trading month on a negative footing. The month was marred by news of labor strikes, a mixed bag of corporate earnings, and an unprecedented war. Furthermore, in a landmark move yesterday, President Biden issued an executive order regarding AI. The order aims to establish new AI safety and security standards and “protects Americans’ privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers” and “promotes innovation and competition.”

Noteworthy earnings coming today include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pfizer (PFE), Caterpillar (CAT), Amgen (AMGN), Anheuser-Busch (BUD), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) among others.

Turning to other corporate news, General Motors (GM) finally reached a tentative deal with the UAW, becoming the last one of the Big Three automakers to put an end to the weeks-long strike. Pinterest stock (PINS) jumped over 16% in after-hours trading yesterday after posting better-than-expected Q3FY23 results, MAUs, and average revenue per user. Moreover, at the “Scary Fast” event held yesterday, Apple (AAPL) unveiled a new MacBook Pro line-up featuring the new M3 chips, including the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Along with MacBook Pro models, the company also launched a new 24” iMac. 

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed on Tuesday morning as traders await October’s eurozone inflation data and the GDP estimates for the third quarter.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed on Tuesday

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed today following a slew of economic data from across the nations. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) left interest rates unchanged today, pushing Japanese stocks higher. At the same time, contractions in China’s manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) reading dragged down Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down by 1.69%, 0.09%, and 0.65%, respectively.

On the contrary, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished up by 0.53% and 1.01%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >