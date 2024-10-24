Stock Market News Today, 10/24/24 – Futures Mixed as Earnings Season Keeps Investors on Toes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 10/24/24 – Futures Mixed as Earnings Season Keeps Investors on Toes
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 10/24/24 – Futures Mixed as Earnings Season Keeps Investors on Toes

Story Highlights

Stock futures were mixed on Thursday morning as the earnings season gains steam.

U.S. stock futures are mixed on Thursday morning following a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the SPX were up 0.87% and 0.47%, respectively, while those on the DJIA were down 0.05% at 4:30 a.m. EST, October 24.

On Wednesday, all three indices ended lower as the September quarter earnings season brings in a series of mixed results from major companies. Furthermore, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield crossed a new high of 4.25% yesterday, reflecting concerns about the U.S. economy and government deficits.

Turning toward the earnings front, EV maker Tesla (TSLA) surprised investors with a healthy Q3 FY24 EPS beat, pushing its shares up 12.1% in after-hours trading yesterday. Additionally, tech company International Business Machines (IBM) reported mixed Q3 results, with earnings beating expectations but sales missed estimates. Other stocks that saw notable moves after hours included Las Vegas Sands (LVS), T-Mobile (TMUS), Lam Research (LCRX), and Service Now (NOW).

Coming to key economic reports, the weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, and New Home Sales are due today.

Meanwhile, out of the roughly 233 companies set to release results today, investors and Wall Street keenly await results from major companies like American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Parcel Services (UPS), Honeywell International (HON), and Northrop Grumman (NOC).  

Remarkably, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down at the time of writing, floating near 4.2%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended higher, hovering near $71.68 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, all major European indices are in the green as companies reported impressive earnings this morning. Shares of British bank Barclays (GB:BARC) and French fashion company Hermes (FR:RMS) rose in early trade after reporting solid results.

Asia Pacific Markets Trend Lower on Thursday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices are trending lower today following declines on Wall Street and the DJIA posting its worst single-day drop since September.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite indices are inching lower by 1.32%, 1.16%, and 0.68%, respectively.

However, Japan’s indices traded mixed, with the Nikkei 225 ending up 0.10% and the Topix Index closing down 0.05%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Related Articles
Radhika Saraogi
Premium
Stock Market News Today, 10/23/24 – Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Spook Investors
NDX
SPX
Radhika Saraogi
Premium
Stock Market News Today, 10/22/24 – S&P 500 Slips despite Positive Analyst Sentiment
NDX
SPX
Go Ad-Free with Our App