U.S. Futures inched higher on Thursday morning as traders gear up for December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.46%, 0.27%, and 0.21%, respectively, at 3:26 a.m. EST, January 11.

Experts expect CPI to have increased by 0.2% month-over-month in December, slightly higher than November’s growth of 0.1%. On an annualized basis, core inflation is expected to have slowed to 3.8%, compared to 4% in the prior two months. The inflation data may influence the Federal Reserve’s decisions regarding interest rates during the upcoming FOMC meeting at the end of the month. Another important release scheduled for today includes Initial Jobless Claims data.

In major stock market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved the creation of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange-traded funds in the U.S., marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing owing to persistent tensions in the Middle East. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $71.71 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets opened today’s trading session in the green, buoyed by investor optimism ahead of key U.S. economic releases this week.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher today, following the positivity in the U.S. stock market. Moreover, Japan’s indices witnessed a strong rally and reached new 30-year highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed higher by 1.27%, 0.31%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 1.77% and 1.57%, respectively.

