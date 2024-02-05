Stock Market News Today, 02/05/24 – Futures Muted on Interest Rate Woes

U.S. futures were muted on early Monday as investors remained concerned about the uncertainty related to interest rate cuts in the near term. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank may not implement an interest rate cut in March. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down about 0.23%, 0.2%, and 0.19%, respectively, at 3:24 a.m. EST, February 5.

Looking ahead to key economic data for this week, the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI for January will be released today. Also, December’s Consumer Credit Change report is slated to be released on Wednesday.

In terms of corporate earnings, several key companies are scheduled to release their numbers this week. The list includes Disney (DIS), Alibaba (BABA), McDonald’s (MCD), Palantir (PLTR), PepsiCo (PEP), On Semiconductor (ON), Spotify (SPOT), Ford (F), and Paypal (PYPL).

Meanwhile, oil prices trended higher at the time of writing following heightened tensions in the Middle East. The WTI crude oil futures hovered near $72.25 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened higher on Monday morning as investors weighed comments from the U.S. Fed Chair.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remained Mixed on Monday

The Asia-Pacific indices were mixed today as Powell’s interest rate remarks dampened investor sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.11% lower. Also, China’s Shenzhen Component Index and the Shanghai Composite ended down by 1.13% and 1.02%, respectively. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix finished higher by 0.54% and 0.67%, respectively.

