Stock Futures Up Even as Inflation Touches 40-Year-High

Stocks futures moved up in the early morning of Wednesday following the inflation data released on Tuesday which showed that the consumer price index touched 8.5% in March, the highest since 1981.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) futures were up 0.44%, as of 6:48 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures jumped 0.55% above the flatline.

The inflation data strengthened the speculations of more aggressive measures from the Federal Reserve to contain the inflation. However, market watchers appear to believe that inflation has peaked and should ease henceforth.

Markets continued to be highly sensitive in Tuesday’s regular trading hours, during which the major averages declined after an initial rally. At the Closing Bell, the Dow was down 0.26%, the S&P 500 was 0.34% below parity, and the Nasdaq 100 had lost 0.36%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury briefly touched a three-year high of 2.82% before settling at 2.727%.

Elsewhere, China’s Covid-triggered lockdowns eased, leading to a rise in oil demand from the country. This led to a rally in oil price benchmarks yesterday.

