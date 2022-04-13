Stock Futures Up Even as Inflation Touches 40-Year-High

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Up Even as Inflation Touches 40-Year-High

Stocks futures moved up in the early morning of Wednesday following the inflation data released on Tuesday which showed that the consumer price index touched 8.5% in March, the highest since 1981.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) futures were up 0.44%, as of 6:48 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures jumped 0.55% above the flatline.

The inflation data strengthened the speculations of more aggressive measures from the Federal Reserve to contain the inflation. However, market watchers appear to believe that inflation has peaked and should ease henceforth.

Markets continued to be highly sensitive in Tuesday’s regular trading hours, during which the major averages declined after an initial rally. At the Closing Bell, the Dow was down 0.26%, the S&P 500 was 0.34% below parity, and the Nasdaq 100 had lost 0.36%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury briefly touched a three-year high of 2.82% before settling at 2.727%.

Elsewhere, China’s Covid-triggered lockdowns eased, leading to a rise in oil demand from the country. This led to a rally in oil price benchmarks yesterday.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.