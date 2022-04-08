Stock Futures Up as Investors Evaluate Fed’s Stance on Inflation

There was an uptick in the U.S. stock futures in the early morning hours of Friday, as investors evaluated the consequences of tighter monetary policy to curb inflation. The urgency with which the Fed is prioritizing inflation was encouraging.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.23% and those on the S&P 500 (SPX) were up 0.13%, as of 6.31 a.m. EST, on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures rose 0.08% above parity.

Despite the Fed’s plans for a more aggressive interest rate hike, the major averages ended Thursday’s regular trading session in green. The Dow ended 0.25% higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 moved up 0.43% and 0.23%, respectively, as the panic eased.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve strongly showed that it was taking no prisoners in its pursuit to tackle inflation. The central bank plans to shake off about $95 billion of bond holdings every month from its balance sheet to contain the skyrocketing inflation. The institution also plans multiple 50-basis-point interest rate hikes through 2022.

