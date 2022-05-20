tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Up Amid Fears of Slowing Consumer Demand

U.S. stock futures moved higher in the early hours of Friday as investors remain uncertain over the present micro and macroeconomic conditions.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.18%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.19% lower, as of 3.50 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures fell short of the flatline by 0.16%.

Investors are at the edge of their seats in anticipation of the S&P 500 slipping into the bear-market territory which is widely considered as a decline of 20% from its most recent 52-week high. The index is currently 18.6% below its recent high in January.

The market has been under pressure this week due to the high inflation and indication of slowing consumer demand as noticed from the earnings reports of retail giants Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), both of which are sharply down after posting earnings on Wednesday. Following their cue was another retailer, Ross Stores (ROST), which also dropped post earnings release.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented that the central bank will not hesitate to increase the interest rate more aggressively in the next rounds, even if that risks a recession.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.