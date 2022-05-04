tiprankstipranks
All News

Stock Futures Up Ahead of Fed’s Much-Awaited Meet Today

U.S. stock market futures moved higher in the early hours of Wednesday morning as investors gear up for the Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The most-awaited decision on the second round of interest rate hikes will be announced by the Fed. The Street expects the hike to be at least half a percentage point.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up marginally 0.09%, as of 2.10 a.m. EST, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) futures grew 0.19%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures edged 0.25% higher.

During the meeting, the Fed, which is expected to be hawkish on its policy decisions, is likely to announce plans to shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion, starting in June.

Market watchers also expect a recession later this year on the back of a tighter monetary policy.

During the regular trading session on Tuesday, the Dow rose 0.2%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.48%, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.11%.

