Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Tuesday, May 24

U.S. stock futures moved lower in the pre-market trading hours on Tuesday following a day of across the board rallying.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.85%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 1.29% lower, as of 4:21 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures fell short of the flatline by 1.93%.

Zoom Video (ZM) reported strong quarterly earnings results on Monday, along with lifted guidance, which sent the shares 6.11% higher in the after-hours trading Monday. Meanwhile, Snap (SNAP) shares dove about 28% after the social media company said that it expects to miss its own earnings and revenue targets in the current quarter, in addition to a possible hiring slowdown.

At the end of regular trading hours on Monday, the Dow had gained 1.98%, the S&P 500 was up 1.86%, and the Nasdaq 100 had advanced 1.68%. Looking at the pre-market trends, however, the relief rally on Monday may not be a sustainable one, bearing in mind the broader market weakness and uncertain economic outlook.

A rally in bank stocks on the back of rising interest rates contributed to Monday’s gains. VMware (VMW) shares also contributed with a 25% jump on the news of its possible purchase by Broadcom (AVGO).

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting an update from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

