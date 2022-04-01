Stock Futures Tick Up as Investors Keep Recession Fears Aside for Now

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Tick Up as Investors Keep Recession Fears Aside for Now

There was an uptick in the U.S. stock futures in the early morning trading hours of Friday, as investors welcomed a new quarter and financial year on a positive note. Investors are also looking forward to the official jobs report for March, which is set to release Friday morning.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.31%, whereas those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) climbed 0.43%, as of 2.41 a.m. EST, Friday.

After the closing bell on Thursday, the two-year and 10-year Treasury yield, which happens to be the most important yield spread followed by traders, inverted for the first time since 2019. This triggered fears of a recession looming on the horizon.

For the unversed, the normally upward yield curve, which plots the yields of bonds with different maturities, inverts when the long-term yields fall below short-term yields. This indicates the lucrativeness of short-term bonds, which possibly happens when investors are skeptical about the longer-term bond market outlook.

However, the stock market shrugged off the fears soon, showing fresh hope at the beginning of a new quarter.

Nonetheless, market sentiments were tense during the regular trading hours of Thursday, with the major indexes closing the session in red. The Dow lost 1.56%, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 shed 1.57% and 1.55%, respectively.

The first quarter of 2022 was marred by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and skyrocketing oil and energy prices, which kept the stock market volatile throughout. The three indexes recorded their worst quarter in two years, with the Dow declining 4.6%, the S&P 500 declining 4.9%, and the Nasdaq 100 shedding over 9% of its value, all despite a strong recovery in March.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.