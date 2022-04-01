Stock Futures Tick Up as Investors Keep Recession Fears Aside for Now

There was an uptick in the U.S. stock futures in the early morning trading hours of Friday, as investors welcomed a new quarter and financial year on a positive note. Investors are also looking forward to the official jobs report for March, which is set to release Friday morning.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.31%, whereas those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) climbed 0.43%, as of 2.41 a.m. EST, Friday.

After the closing bell on Thursday, the two-year and 10-year Treasury yield, which happens to be the most important yield spread followed by traders, inverted for the first time since 2019. This triggered fears of a recession looming on the horizon.

For the unversed, the normally upward yield curve, which plots the yields of bonds with different maturities, inverts when the long-term yields fall below short-term yields. This indicates the lucrativeness of short-term bonds, which possibly happens when investors are skeptical about the longer-term bond market outlook.

However, the stock market shrugged off the fears soon, showing fresh hope at the beginning of a new quarter.

Nonetheless, market sentiments were tense during the regular trading hours of Thursday, with the major indexes closing the session in red. The Dow lost 1.56%, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 shed 1.57% and 1.55%, respectively.

The first quarter of 2022 was marred by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and skyrocketing oil and energy prices, which kept the stock market volatile throughout. The three indexes recorded their worst quarter in two years, with the Dow declining 4.6%, the S&P 500 declining 4.9%, and the Nasdaq 100 shedding over 9% of its value, all despite a strong recovery in March.

