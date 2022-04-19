Stock Futures Sink Downward Amid Busy Earnings Week

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Sink Downward Amid Busy Earnings Week

Stock futures edged downwards in the early trading hours of Tuesday as investors are left to helm a busy earnings week as well as the consistent rise in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.09%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) futures were 0.18% lower, as of 6:34 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures fell 0.24%.

The move in futures comes after the Dow and S&P 500 each inched down 0.11% and 0.02% respectively at the market close, Monday. However, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.13%. All three averages kept fluctuating throughout the regular trading session. 

Moreover, the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a heady 2.861% for the first time since December 2018. So far into April, the benchmark yield has seen more than half a percentage point spike, which is quite significant for such a short time. It should be noted that Treasury yields and stock prices are inversely proportional in movement.

Apart from the bond yield worries, traders are also bracing themselves for another busy day on the floor. Tuesday is an important day for earnings trackers. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and insurance provider Travelers (TRV) will report their latest results before the market opens. Other key earnings report announcements scheduled for Tuesday include Hasbro (HAS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and a few other banks.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.