tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Rise on Strong Mega-Cap Earnings

U.S. stock futures moved higher in the early hours of Thursday morning, buoyed by strong earnings reported by Meta (FB) after the markets closed on Wednesday. The U.S. is in the thick of the earnings season, and market watchers seem to be taking a break from worrying about the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate hikes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 1%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 1.62% higher as of 4.33 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures surged 2.3%.

Despite missing revenue expectations, Meta’s earnings beat sent FB stock more than 18% higher after hours. The extended trading session also saw a 5.6% rally in the Qualcomm (QCOM) stock and a 5% gain in PayPal (PYPL) shares following strong quarterly reports despite the latter’s tepid Q2 guidance.

By Wednesday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 ended relatively flat, losing just 0.05%. The other two major indexes, however, ended modestly in the green, with the Dow gaining 0.19%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.21%.

SoFi Technology (SOFI) spokesperson Liz Young made an interesting observation about the markets. “I think a lot of people want to believe that earnings are going to pull us out of this, but earnings are not what got us into this,” said Young on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” on Wednesday. Young sees many macroeconomic headwinds ahead in the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, tension between Russia and the West is also escalating. Russia reportedly stopped deliveries of gas to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay for the gas in Russian rubles. This hostility is adding to the anxiety of stock market participants.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.