Stock Futures Muted After Tech-Led Market Rally

Stock futures were largely unchanged in pre-market trading hours on Tuesday after investors showed fresh interest in technology stocks.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were slightly down by 0.06% as of 5:42 a.m. EST., Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) futures declined marginally by 0.06%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures inched 0.06% lower.

The movement came after a tech-led rally in the indexes during the regular trading hours of Monday. The Nasdaq 100 closed the day 2.01% higher led by a 27% surge in Twitter (TWTR) shares following Elon Musk’s disclosure of a 9.2% passive stake in the social media stock. The Dow gained 0.3% while the S&P 500 added 0.81% value at market close, Monday.

Market watchers are eagerly awaiting updates from the Fed regarding rate hikes. The Fed is expected to release its March meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will give investors more clarity on the inflation scenario and how aggressive the Fed will be while tightening its policy a few more times this year.

Also, the corporate earnings season begins next week, which investors are closely keeping an eye out for.

Experts are encouraged by the resilience that the U.S. market is showing in the face of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, sky-high inflation, lower-than-expected jobs added in March, rising oil prices, and an uncertain economic outlook with a possibility of a recession.

