Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Key Banking Earnings Releases

Stock futures were mixed in the early morning hours of Thursday after the market kicked off another earnings season. Investors are looking forward to the announcement of the quarterly earnings results of some of the major U.S. banks on Thursday, including Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (MS), and Citigroup (C).

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were slightly raised at 0.16%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) futures trickled down by 0.08%, as of 6:44 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures lost 0.07%.

In the regular trading session of Wednesday, the Dow gained 1%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.99%, each of them breaking out of a three-day string of losses. Significantly, investors did not show much concern about consumer price inflation hitting 8.5% in March, a new 40-year high.

Quarterly reports from companies like Delta, Fastenal, and BlackRock beat Street expectations on Wednesday, spurring the rally in the major indexes as investors were encouraged to see how the companies were able to navigate inflationary pressures.

