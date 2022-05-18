tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Lower as Market Slightly Stabilizes

U.S. stock market futures moved slightly southward in the pre-market trading hours of Wednesday morning, as investors ease on three consecutive stable trading sessions.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by 0.35% as of 4:36 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) futures moved down 0.47%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures traded 0.7% lower.

The moves came after last week’s carnage which sent the S&P 500 to the verge of bear market territory (almost a 20% decline from the recent high). Stock prices seem to have already priced in the high inflation, interest rate hikes, and concerns related to a possible recession in the near future. The stock market has remained fairly stable over the past three days possibly with the hope that the downside risks are much lower now.

On Tuesday, the Dow ended the regular trading session 1.34% higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.02% and 2.62%, respectively.

Interestingly, the recently released jobs report and retail sales data for April indicate that the U.S. economy is still growing despite the pressures. This gave investors another reason to be relieved.

Also, the market is in the thick of a busy week of retail earnings. Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW) are scheduled to report their earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday.

Moreover, market watchers are also awaiting an update on the housing market on Friday, when data for housing starts and building permits for April will be released.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.