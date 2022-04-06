tiprankstipranks
All News

Stock Futures in Red amid Fresh Hints to Tighten Monetary Policy

U.S. stock futures were trending below the flatline in the early morning trading hours of Wednesday, as investors awaited the Fed’s March meeting minutes, expected to be released later in the day.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) edged down 0.45% and those on the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.54%, as of 6.05 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures slipped 0.81%.

The markets faced a similar situation in January and were gyrating in anticipation of a rate hike. However, Wednesday’s update will help investors assess the extent to which the Fed will reduce assets on its balance sheet and give a clearer picture of the inflation situation.

The movement came after the indexes fell at the end of the regular trading hours of Tuesday, following a wave of panic after the Fed Governor, Lael Brainard, indicated that the central bank was looking at aggressive interest hikes through the year to bring inflation under control.

“It is of paramount importance to get inflation down,” said Brainard at a webinar. She also mentioned that the Fed “will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting.”

The indexes ended in red on Friday, with the Dow slipping 0.8%, the S&P 500 declining 1.26%, and the Nasdaq 100 falling 2.24%.

The indexes ended the regular trading hours of Friday in green, with the Dow gaining 0.4%, the S&P 500 increasing 0.34%, and the Nasdaq 100 climbing 0.15%.

