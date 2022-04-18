Stock Futures Edge Lower as Investors Expect Weak Company Forecasts

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Edge Lower as Investors Expect Weak Company Forecasts

U.S. stock futures were trending below the neutral line in the early morning hours of Monday reflecting jittery market sentiments as another week of major first-quarter earnings kicks off.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) futures were dwindling by 0.54%, as of 6:04 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures shed 0.72%.

Eyes are also on Twitter’s Monday movements after the board unanimously limited shareholder rights on Friday, following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $43 million buyout offer on the company.

Monday will see quarterly performance releases from Bank of America before the Opening Bell. Also lined up for this week are Dow members IBM (IBM), Procter and Gamble (PG), American Express (AXP), Verizon (VZ), and more.

The technology sector is also in for a busy week with Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), and Snap (SNAP) expected to announce their quarterly earnings this week.

Despite 77% of S&P 500 companies topping Street expectations so far according to research firm FactSet, the edginess in the market is possibly because investors are still not sure how the companies plan to navigate the surging costs amid the growing inflation this year. The consumer price index, which is an accepted measure of inflation, grew 8.5% in March. In this regard, investors are uncertain about the earnings outlook of the companies.

Last week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury touched a record high, which was not good news for the stock market. In the regular trading session on Wednesday, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 ended in red, declining 0.33%, 1.21%, and 2.28% respectively. Markets were closed on Friday.

Elsewhere, the heightened war between Russia and Ukraine is increasing debt obligations across emerging economies, giving rise to a growing chance of a global debt crisis.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.