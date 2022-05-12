tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Down on Discouraging April Inflation Data

Stock futures were trending below parity in the early hours of Thursday as investors’ hopes of a positive number for April’s inflation were crushed.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by 0.25% as of 4:20 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) futures fell 0.38%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures edged 0.76% lower.

The consumer price index reading for April, which was out on Wednesday, revealed that inflation is still raging on relentlessly. April’s CPI climbed 8.3% year-over-year, crossing the Dow consensus prediction of 8.1%.

Despite being lower than March, April’s price rise was still too close to March’s 8.5% inflation (40-year-high) to have any significant impact on investor sentiment. Analysts are still not entirely convinced about whether inflation has peaked or if there is more room for it to climb.

The data led the major averages of the U.S. stock market to pull back and end the regular trading session of Wednesday in red. The Dow shed 1.02% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.65% and 3.06% respectively at market close.

In the earnings arena, Bumble (BMBL) and Rivian (RIVN) climbed more than 7% and 4% respectively in the after-hours trading on Thursday, on strong quarterly earnings reports. Meanwhile, Disney’s (DIS) solid earnings report was overshadowed by the headwinds it is facing in Asia due to Covid, leading to a 3.24% decline in shares in the extended trading session Thursday.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.