Stock Futures Down as Investors Process Interest Rate Hike

Stock futures moved into the red zone as investors digested the half-a-point increase in benchmark interest rate by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 0.30%, as of 4.24 a.m. EST, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) futures lost 0.48%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures slipped 0.66%.

The southward movement came after a relief rally that led the Dow to end Wednesday’s regular trading session 2.81% higher. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.99% and 3.41%, respectively, at the end of the day.

Along with the second round of interest rate hike, the central bank also confirmed that it will begin to shrink its assets worth $9 trillion on its balance sheet from June.

Investors were relieved after Fed Chair Jerome Powell assured of a very low possibility of a 75-basis-point hike. The market was tensed that the increasingly aggressive tightening of monetary policy might lead to a recession.

Nonetheless, a higher-than-expected interest rate hike is not completely off the table, and the Fed will continue to monitor the inflation and take aggressive steps if needed.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.