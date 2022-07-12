tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
STM
All News
Market News

STMicroelectronics & Globalfoundries Join Forces in France

Story Highlights

STMicroelectronics and Globalfoundries have decided to take advantage of the French government’s financial support for a major chip manufacturing project. For STMicroelectronics, the project has potential multiple benefits.

In this article:
In this article:
STM

STMicroelectronics (STM) and Globalfoundries (GFS) have joined forces to build a semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in France. Swiss-based STMicroelectronics is a multinational chipmaker, with France and Italy as its largest shareholders, with around 14% each. California-based Globalfoundries is an American semiconductor company that manufactures chips on contract.

STM’s French Semiconductor Project

STMicroelectronics and Globalfoundries are expected to invest €5.7 billion in their French semiconductor factory. The companies are hoping for financial support from the French government towards the project. The facility will produce chips for cars, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and mobile applications. 

For France and the EU, the project is expected to create thousands of new jobs in the region. The facility is also expected to enable Europe to reach its goal of contributing 20% of global chip production by 2030. 

In a bid to reduce reliance on Asian supplies, Europe and America are trying to build their chip manufacturing capacity. In the U.S., the Chips Act promises more than $50 billion in subsidies for domestic chip manufacturing investments. While building its own capacity, the U.S. has sought to curb China’s rise in the semiconductor industry. For example, the U.S. has sought to block ASML Holding (ASML) from selling its chipmaking machines to China.

What Does the French Project Mean for STMicroelectronics?

Although the primary goal of the French chip project seems to be building Europe’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity, for STMicroelectronics it is about attaining a sales target. The company counts on the project to help it achieve its target of more than $20 billion in annual revenue.

Wall Street’s Take on STM

The consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on three Buys and one Hold. The average STMicroelectronics price target of $59 implies almost 90% upside potential to current levels. Shares have declined 38% year-to-date.

STM Scores a Perfect 10

STMicroelectronics scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway for Investors

A look at STMicroelectronics’ risk profile shows that production and regulation are among the company’s major risk factors. Participating in the government-backed chip manufacturing program could minimize the company’s production and regulatory challenges.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
In this article:
STM

Latest News Feed

Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL