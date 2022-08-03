tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stingray’s Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates but Rise Year-over-Year

Story Highlights

Stingray has posted slightly disappointing results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. 

Stingray Group Inc. (TSE: RAY.A) has reported slightly disappointing results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. The company’s earnings and revenues missed analysts’ estimates but rose year-over-year. Shares of the company were up 2.8% on August 2.

What Does Stingray Group Do?

With over 1,000 employees across the globe and 400 million subscribers in 160 countries, Stingray is a global music, media, and technology company. The Montreal-based company provides curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps.

Highlights of Stingray’s Q1 Results

The media and entertainment company’s adjusted earnings rose to 19 cents per share in the first quarter from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. The metric nominally missed analysts’ estimates of 20 cents per share.

Stingray’s revenues for the reported quarter came in at $78.14 million, up 21.6% from the year-ago period. The figure lagged the Street’s estimate of $79.99 million. The upside in the revenues was largely driven by the InStore Audio Network (ISAN) acquisition and enhanced Radio sales.

The company witnessed a 31.7% year-over-year rise in its Broadcasting and Commercial Music revenues to $46.2 million in the reported quarter. Streamed hours surged 86% year-over-year to 12 million hours in the June quarter.

On June 2, 2022, Stingray completely integrated InStore Audio Network into its offering. Combining the U.S. and Canadian operations together, the entity has been named Stingray Advertising. 

Stingray’s subscriber count rose 27.6% year-over-year to 730,000 at the end of the June quarter in the SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) space.

Radio revenues rose 9.5% year-over-year to $32 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, driven by easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Geographically, revenues in Canada jumped 12.9% over the prior year to $46.6 million in the reported quarter. The upside has been triggered by rising Radio revenues and growing equipment and installation sales related to digital signage.

United States revenues were up 94.6% to $19.1 million in the June quarter, largely driven by InStore Audio Network buyout and growing subscription revenues.

Meanwhile, there was a 5.5% fall in revenues from other countries to $12.4 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023.

The company declared a dividend of $0.075 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share, and multiple voting share on August 2, 2022. The dividend payout will be made to shareholders on record as of August 31, 2022, on, or around, September 15, 2022.

Street Has a Strong Buy Rating on RAY.A Stock

Overall, the Street is optimistic about Stingray and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys. Shares of the company have lost 7.4% so far this year.

Last month, Drew McReynolds of RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of C$8 (29.7% upside potential).

RAY.A scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway for Stingray Investors

The media and entertainment company is seeing an improving business environment on the back of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and economic activities gaining pace. Further, the growing synergies from the InStore Audio Network (ISAN) acquisition should bode well for the stock.

Read full Disclosure.  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:RAY.A

Press ReleasesStingray Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
15h ago
Stingray Signs Global Distribution Deal with LG to Launch FAST Channels & AVOD to LG Channels
Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
More TSE:RAY.A Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:RAY.A

Press ReleasesStingray Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
15h ago
Press ReleasesStingray Signs Global Distribution Deal with LG to Launch FAST Channels & AVOD to LG Channels
13d ago
Press ReleasesStingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
21d ago
More TSE:RAY.A Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
CGC
TLRY
Yglesias Opens Fire on Musk’s China Bond on Twitter
TWTR
Community Health Jumps 7% As a Key Insider Loads up on the Stock
CYH
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 03: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Waste Connections Ups 2022 Outlook on Strong Q2 Performance
WCN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
AYX
HKD
AMD’s Weak Q3 Projections Shake Investor Confidence
AMD
BP’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Declares Dividend Hike & Buybacks
BP
Saylor Exits CEO Role After MicroStrategy Posts $1B Loss
MSTR
More Market News >