Market News
Market News

Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic

Story Highlights

Although the company’s earnings fell slightly on an absolute basis, it’s good to see that the per-share figure increased, which demonstrates that management is creating value for shareholders. Management seems optimistic about the company; should you follow suit?

In this article:

Stingray Group (TSE: RAY.A) is a music, media, and technology company. It provides curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, and more.

Stingray Earnings Results

The company reported announced its earnings report for the fourth quarter. Organic revenues grew 12.7% year-over-year, while revenues grew 21.6% overall. Revenue growth can be attributed to the return of normal business activities and the InStore Audio Network acquisition.

In addition, Stingray’s adjusted earnings per share increased from C$0.16 to C$0.17 but still missed analysts’ expectations of C$0.18. The company has missed earnings estimates four times over the past nine quarters.

However, it’s important to note that adjusted net income on an absolute basis actually declined year-over-year to C$11.8 million from C$12 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower foreign exchange profits, which was somewhat counterbalanced by a decline in the fair value of contingent consideration.

The company bought back 2.1 million shares over the past year, reducing the share count. This is why earnings per share increased despite Stingray having a lower net income. The buyback totaled C$15 million, which equates to a buyback yield of 3.2% at the current market cap of C$465.72 million.

Insider Transactions

Taking a look at the insider transactions at Stingray, you can see that there has been a lot of buying over the past 12 months. Indeed, the only selling came 12 months ago from President and CEO Eric Boyko, who offloaded C$277,800 worth of shares. However, he has since increased his stake in the company by an additional C$2,575,090.

As a result, the insider confidence signal for Stingray is positive, which is above the sector average.

Analyst Recommendations

Stingray has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Stingray Group price target of C$9.25 implies 39.3% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Although the company’s earnings fell slightly on an absolute basis, it’s good to see that the per-share figure increased, which demonstrates that management is creating value for shareholders.

In addition, the stock also has backing from both insiders and analysts, who appear to be very positive about the stock. As a result, investors may want to consider taking a closer look into Stingray stock.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey's Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA's Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain
ANAB

