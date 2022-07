Mark Palmer, the Head of Digital Assets Research at BTIG, is a five-star analyst on the TipRanks platform. His investment calls have been profitable more than 60% of the time.

In the video, Palmer analyzes what is going on in the crypto space. He helps you understand the dispute between Coinbase (COIN) and the SEC and what that means for the crypto world. You will also hear about the role of NFTs in the music industry and much more.