Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push

Audio streaming services provider Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has acquired Ireland-based Kinzen in an endeavor to enhance its platform safety.

Kinzen’s solutions bring together machine learning and human touch to dissect potentially harmful content as well as hate speech in multiple languages.

The move helps Spotify advance safety on its platform while being able to spot abuse trends and harmful content at scale.

How Much Is Spotify Worth Right Now?

While SPOT stock has declined ~63% year-to-date, the Street sees a 62.44% potential upside in the stock based on an average price target of $146.36.

Further, Spotify stock currently scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and four Holds.

Disclosure