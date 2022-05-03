tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Spirit Airlines Flies High with Frontier, JetBlue Deal Nosedives

Ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) rejected the ‘enhanced superior proposal’ of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) to be acquired in a cash deal worth $3.6 billion. Spirit has stuck to its decision to be merged with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), another ultra low-cost carrier. 

According to both JetBlue and Frontier, the merger with Spirit will create the fifth-largest customer-centric and low-fare airline in the U.S., challenging the dominance of the four largest domestic carriers, which control over 80% of the market. 

Shares of Spirit and Frontier closed down almost 9.4% and 3.8%, respectively, lower on Monday, while JetBlue rose 2.6%. 

Detailed Terms 

Earlier last month, JetBlue offered $33 for each share of Spirit, which represented a 52% premium to the undisturbed share price on February 4, 2022, and a 50% premium to SAVE’s closing price on April 4, 2022. The offer was much higher than Frontier’s proposed cash and stock buyout valued at $2.9 billion. 

To get the deal consummated, JetBlue revised its offer to sell off assets to bag regulatory approval and agreed to pay $200 million on non-completion of the merger due to regulatory risk.  

Spirit’s board rescinded the offer attributing it to regulatory risks to getting the deal approved.   

Moreover, the JetBlue and American Airlines (AAL) partnership also became a concern for Spirit’s officials when contemplating the takeover bid. Though JetBlue has a strong foothold in New York and Boston through its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines, this alliance has been sued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last year, which alleged that the partnership will reduce competition and lead to elevated fares. 

Official Comments 

Chairman of Spirit, Mac Gardner, said, “After a thorough review and extensive dialogue with JetBlue, the Board determined that the JetBlue proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk that would be assumed by Spirit stockholders.” 

In conclusion, Spirit’s board commented that merging with Frontier will “do an even better job of delivering ultra-low fares to more consumers and competing more effectively against the Big 4 carriers, as well as against JetBlue.” 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines and a price target of $29. This indicates a 35.51% upside potential from Monday’s closing price of $21.4 per share. 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and five Holds. The average Spirit Airlines price target of $34 implies 58.88% upside potential. Shares have lost 38.61% over the past year. 

Ending Remarks 

Consolidation has become the key to survival and success within the ongoing macroeconomic backdrop. Therefore, Spirit Airlines’ decision to merge with Frontier is likely to be beneficial for the airline industry, which is currently dominated by big shots. Moreover, a new regime in the travel industry can be expected from the combined entity. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 

Related News: 
Unilever Scathed as Inflation Hits Consumer Goods Sector 
Twitter & Elon Musk Alliance: What’s More? 
Bristol Myers Turns Triumphant with Upbeat Q1 Results & Mavacamten Approval