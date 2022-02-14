Soros Reveals $1B Stake in Rivian – Report

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Soros Reveals $1B Stake in Rivian – Report

Billionaire investor George Soros has revealed a stake in electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN). RIVN stock closed down 9.1% at $58.85 on February 11.

The stock is bleeding after it made a disclosure on Thursday, declaring that it produced 1,015 EVs in 2021 and missed its own target of manufacturing 1,200 EVs in 2021. Out of these, Rivian has already delivered 920 vehicles.

Soros’ Stake in Rivian

Soros’ investment fund has disclosed a $1 billion stake in Rivian. In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing of Friday, the Soros Fund showed that it acquired around 20 million shares of Rivian in the quarter ending December 31, 2021. At the time, Rivian shares were trading near $110 to $120, making the stake worth $2 billion.

However, RIVN stock has lost 42.7% year-to-date, pulling down the value of Soros’ investment to somewhere near $1 billion. Rivian debuted on the NASDAQ in November 2021 and also hit an all-time high of $179.47 in the same week.

Rivian is backed by huge investment from tech giant Amazon.com (AMZN) and auto manufacturer Ford Motor Co. (F). These companies saw their bottom lines boost in Q4 with the uptick in Rivian’s stock. However, it will be worth seeing the same stock impact their bottom lines in the current quarter, should the stock continue trading at its lows for the near term.

Apart from the Rivian stake, Soros’ Fund also disclosed its stake in other investments. The Fund has decreased its stake in tech giants Amazon.com and Alphabet (GOOGL) in the last quarter and also sold a part of its stake in the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1ETF. Soros’ Fund has also taken a stake in battered gymnastic equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Analysts’ Take

In a Semi’s Weekly Report on Automotive Technologies, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating and $145 price target on the stock, which implies a whopping 146.4% upside potential to current levels.

Commenting on his optimistic view of the stock, Rakesh said, “We see RIVN as a pure play and strong early mover in the EV market with a focus on the higher-growth SUV and light truck market and a strong commercial vehicle roadmap beginning with Amazon. Rivian is also poised to benefit from improving costs with scale and a well-laid-out path towards further vertical integration giving more control to production and delivery of vehicles.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and 4 Holds. The average Rivian price target of $133.21 implies 126.4% upside potential to current levels.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Rivian, with 16% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to RIVN stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Cloudflare Delivers Solid Q4 Results; Shares Up
Kellogg Exceeds Q4 Expectations; Shares Pop 5%
PepsiCo Falls 2% Despite Exceeding Q4 Expectations, Cites Inflationary Pressures