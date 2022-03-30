Sony Rises on Plans to Boost Sales

According to a report published by StreetInsider.com, tech giant Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) plans to announce a new PlayStation subscription service in June to boost sales. Shares of the company closed 1% up on Tuesday at $105.80.

The new service, PlayStation Plus, will combine the Japanese firm’s PlayStation Now and old PlayStation Plus services into a single subscription model. The new PlayStation Plus service will offer three packages – PS Plus Premium, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Essential.

Package Details

PS Plus Essential, which will cost $60 per year, $25 per quarter and $10 per month, will provide cloud storage and allow gamers to access two free online multiplayer games a month.

In addition to all the features of PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra will allow the download of 400 PlayStation 4 and 5 games. This package will cost $100 for a year, $40 for a quarter and $15 for one month.

The last package in the model is PS Plus Premium, which provides 740 downloadable PS, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4, and PS5 games. Players can also try a few games before buying as well as stream games to PC, PS4, and PS5 using this package. It will be priced at $18 a month, $50 a quarter, and $120 a year.

Price Target

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys. SONY’s average price target of $150 implies 41.8% upside potential. Shares have lost 16.2% year-to-date.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Sony’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Sony’s website traffic registered a 7.4% decline in global visits in February. Moreover, the website traffic has declined 25.2% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Conclusion

The new Playstation subscription service will allow Sony to take on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which offers a similar subscription model called Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s service allows customers to download various video games.

