In this article:
SEV
All News
Market News

Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside

Story Highlights

Sono Motors is entering the refrigerated trailer market. Its first solar electric vehicle has over 17,000 bookings, and Wall Street is seeing triple-digit gains in the stock.

SEV

Sono Motors, a part of the Munich-headquartered Sono Group (SEV), is aiming to make every vehicle solar. Its solar technology can be integrated into vehicles of all types to make mobility climate-friendly. Its first solar electric vehicle (SEV), the Sion, is under development and has already garnered over 17,000 reservations.

Today, the company announced it is entering the refrigerated trailer market and has signed a purchase contract with the Reefer Group. This brings the number of partners for Sono’s solar business unit to over 17.

Under the collaboration, Sono will build the first trailer vehicle with CHEREAU S.A.S. (Subsidiary of Reefer). The solar integration is expected to deliver fuel savings of around 3,400 liters and reduce CO2 emissions by nine tons per year per vehicle.

Management Weighs In

Laurin Hahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Sono Motors, commented, “This partnership is a huge step for Sono Motors, since we open up a completely new industry for our highly flexible and proprietary Sono Solar technology.”

Damien Destremau, the CEO of the Reefer Group and CHEREAU, added,  ”The solar integration solutions provided by Sono Motors are the perfect fit for our trailers. We are pleased to be able to work with Sono Motors to create the future prototype that will be part of our demo fleet of sustainable reefer trailers.”

Sono will equip the roof and sides of a CHEREAU trailer with 54 solar modules, using the vehicle applied photovoltaic process (VaPV) and solar power, which will be used to operate the cooling unit by charging the battery.  The solar trailer is expected to premiere at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover.

Analyst’s Take

B. Riley Financial analyst Christopher Souther has initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy Consensus rating on Sono based on three unanimous Buys. The average Sono price target of $11.67 implies a massive potential upside of 265.83%. That’s after a 69.6% slide in share prices so far in 2022.

Closing Note

At a time when the world is focusing on electric mobility and reducing emissions, Sono is filling up a major market need. The expected triple-digit upside in the stock, a prototype under development with 17,000 bookings, and multiple business partnerships are the key positives for the stock.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD