Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were on an uptick in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the fintech firm’s SEC filing revealed that its CEO and Director, Anthony Noto purchased $5 million worth of its shares. These trades were executed in multiple transactions between December 9 to December 13.

Over the last three months, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $5 million and insiders are positive about SOFI stock.