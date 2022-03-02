SoFi Technologies Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Shares Pop 18.2%

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

SoFi Technologies Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Shares Pop 18.2%

Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Solid revenue growth drove the overall upbeat results of the company.

Following the earnings, shares of the company zoomed 18.2% to close at $13.24 in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

SoFi Technologies reported quarterly revenues of roughly $286 million, up 67% year-over-year. The figure also surpassed the consensus estimate of $280.44 million.

The company’s loss per share for the quarter stood at $0.15, narrower than last year’s loss of $1.85 per share and the consensus loss estimate of $0.17 per share.

Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA declined 61% from the prior year to $4.59 million.

Further, the company added 906,000 total products, which denotes a growth of 105% from the previous year.

CEO’s Comments

The CEO of SoFi Technologies, Anthony Noto, said, “We hit new highs across our key financial and operating metrics in the fourth quarter, finishing 2021 with record annual results. Adjusted net revenue of $280 million was another quarterly record for us, up 54% year-over-year and up sequentially, even with the unexpected extension of the federal student loan payment moratorium in late December. We exceeded $1 billion in annual adjusted net revenue for the first time. We also delivered fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $5 million — our sixth consecutive positive quarter — resulting in positive full-year adjusted EBITDA of $30 million.”

Outlook

The company expects to post revenues of $1.57 billion for full-year 2022. The consensus estimate for the same stands at $1.45 billion.

Price Target

On March 1, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17, which implies upside potential of 51.8% from current levels.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 8 Buys and 3 Holds. The average SoFi Technologies price target of $18.50 implies that the stock has upside potential of 65.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 40.3% over the past year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
3D Systems’ Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Shares Gain 11% Pre-Market
Groupon Stock Plunge 9.2% After Lackluster Q4 Results
Citigroup Discloses $10B Exposure to Russia; Shares Fall 4.4%