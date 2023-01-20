SMR Lands a Win for Its Modular Nuclear Reactor

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SMR Lands a Win for Its Modular Nuclear Reactor

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is an energy stock with a proposition that only seems crazy on the surface: a small, modular nuclear reactor. Despite a new development that gets them closer to marketing its products, NuScale slipped a bit in Friday’s trading.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission certified the design of NuScale’s modular nuclear reactor. As the central body of standards for most anything nuclear-related in the United States, its word counts for a lot. Dubbed an “advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor,” the device can put out 50 megawatts of power. The NRC also offered some context on just how much power is in a megawatt. For a conventional generator, one megawatt will power roughly “…400 to 900 homes in a year.”.

NuScale’s new reactor is something of a rarity. It’s only the seventh such reactor the United States has cleared for use. However, some don’t look for much value to come of this. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis’ director of resource planning analysis, David Schlissel, notes that NuScale’s plan to generate nuclear power won’t do much better than current wind and solar applications. Schlissel also points out that small reactors have frequently seen cost overruns and delays that make them less viable.

Interestingly, NuScale insiders seem equally pessimistic as their confidence is considered Very Negative. Insiders sold $11.7 million worth of shares in the last three months.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SMR

Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
TipRanks LabsKnow Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
1d ago
AR
EQT
Nuscale Power, RoPower sign contract for development of SMR plant in Romania
SMR
Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
W
GH
More SMR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SMR

Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
TipRanks LabsKnow Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
1d ago
AR
EQT
Nuscale Power, RoPower sign contract for development of SMR plant in Romania
The FlyNuscale Power, RoPower sign contract for development of SMR plant in Romania
16d ago
SMR
Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
The FlySell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
21d ago
W
GH
More SMR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >