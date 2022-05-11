Similarweb Loses Sheen Despite Impressive Q1 Results, 2022 Outlook

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) has reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. Loss per share in the quarter was 10.3% narrower than the consensus estimate. Further, its revenues exceeded expectations by 7.5%.

Despite better-than-expected results and increased projections for 2022, this digital intelligence provider failed to attract investors. Its shares declined 3.5% to close at $8.91 in the extended trading session on Tuesday.

Worth mentioning is that Similarweb declined 7.6% in the normal trading session on Tuesday.

Financial Highlights

Similarweb recorded a loss of $0.26 per share in the first quarter, lower than the consensus loss estimate of $0.29 per share. The bottom line was better than the year-ago loss of $0.56 per share.

Revenues stood at $44.3 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $41.2 million and the company’s projection of $41.1-$41.5 million. On a year-over-year basis, the top line grew 50.5% on the back of a 27% increase in the number of customers and an 18% rise in average annual revenue per customer.

In the quarter, the company’s cost of revenue was $13.1 million, compared with $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 42.7% year-over-year to $33.1 million, while margin decreased 400 basis points (bps) to 75%.

The company’s non-GAAP research and development expenses surged 76.9%; sales and marketing expenses increased 51.1%; and general and administrative expenses soared 103.4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss came in at $19.8 million with a margin of (45%).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Similarweb had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million, down 3% sequentially. The company’s total liabilities were $216.7 million, up 52.5% from the previous quarter.

Similarweb’s net cash from operating activities decreased a whopping 60.8% year-over-year to $0.9 million, while its capital spending soared to $4.8 million from the year-ago tally of $0.5 million. Free cash flow in the quarter was ($4.3) million versus $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Projections

Similarweb projects revenues of $45.5-$45.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a mid-point year-over-year growth of 41%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 73%-74% and non-GAAP operating loss is projected to vary from $23 million to $23.5 million.

For 2022, the company anticipates revenues to be within the $196-$197 million range, above the previous expectation of $193-$194 million. The revised guidance reflects a year-over-year increase of 43% at the mid-point.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 75%-76% and non-GAAP operating loss is likely to come in within the $82-$83 million range (lower than the previous expectation of $83-$84 million).

Management Comment

Similarweb’s Founder and CEO, Or Offer, said, “Our customers are benefiting tremendously from the critical insights we provide that help them win in their markets and accelerate their growth.”

“Our momentum continues to build and we are extremely excited about what lies ahead,” he added.

Wall Street’s Take

The Street is unanimously optimistic about the growth prospects of Similarweb and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys. SMWB’s average price target is pegged at $22, mirroring 146.91% upside potential from current levels.

Shares of this $666.9-million company have lost 59.3% over the past year.

Bloggers’ Stance

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on SMWB, compared to the sector average of 68%.

Conclusion

As evident from its second-quarter and 2022 projections, Similarweb is likely to deliver healthy top-line performance in 2022. However, high costs and expenses are concerning for the company.

