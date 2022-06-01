tiprankstipranks
Market News

Short Sellers Earn $8.2B Through Tesla This Year

Story Highlights

Short sellers are making hefty bets against the current market turmoil. Tesla’s current affairs, coupled with the bearish tech outlook, are helping them eke out massive profits.

NDX

The market turmoil has gifted short sellers a hefty premium in 2022, so far. Short sellers have reaped $8.2 billion by shorting billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (TSLA), according to a Business Insider report, which quoted data provider Ortex.

Overall, they have earned $62.5 billion in realized and unrealized gains by betting against stocks from the tech-laden NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX), which has taken a heavy beating due to inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and the fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Short sellers typically make profits by taking the opposite position against companies by selling borrowed shares at higher rates and buying them back later at lower rates once prices drop.

Tesla stock has lost 36.8% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off, as investors shunned high-growth companies due to the rising bond yields. The company has also lost billions owing to its CEO’s fixation on buying Twitter, which has drawn a lot of negativity. Additionally, Tesla’s exit from the S&P 500 (SPX) Global ESG Index and the recent shutdown at the Shanghai factory have also received a lot of flak.

Notably, Tesla remained a short sellers’ favorite before the pandemic-stricken era when they eked out billions by betting against the EV giant. However, short sellers got off the stock for the last two years after the company’s stock gained traction and consistently beat analysts’ expectations. Tesla’s short interest has fallen to around 3% this year from nearly 20% in early 2020.

Last week, Musk even tweeted about billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates‘ short position against Tesla. “It was $500M, but then Tesla went up a lot, so now it’s $1.5B to $2B to close it out,” Musk noted of Gates’ bet against Tesla.

The NDX has lost 23.1% year to date, with short sellers even making big money on other tech giants, including $3.8 billion shorting Amazon.com (AMZN), $3.7 billion shorting Meta Platforms (FB), and $3.5 billion shorting Apple (AAPL), as per Ortex data.

Analysts’ View

After hosting a field trip in Fremont and knowing about the partial lockdown in Gigafactory Shanghai, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh, noted, “Near-term, we believe Gigafactory Shanghai (~40-50% of Tesla capacity) still remains in partial utilization (as of end of MAY) and might be a near-term JunQ/top-line production headwind, though SepQ/DecQ could see strong 2H22 production rebound.”

Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on TSLA stock with a price target of $1,300, which implies 71.5% upside potential to current levels.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, ten Holds, and six Sells. The average Tesla price target of $930.55 implies 22.7% upside potential to current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Indeed, short sellers are having a glorious time betting against the market, but how long these turbulent times will last is not known. Sooner or later, the tables will turn, the markets will calm down, and the economies will start to recover. Thus, it is apt for those with short positions to make hay while the sun shines.

